Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Sells 108 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH cut its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,999 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for 1.7% of Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. City State Bank acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 125.0% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $13.79 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $457.80. The company had a trading volume of 15,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,382,071. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $515.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $541.91. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $443.64 and a 12 month high of $677.76. The company has a market cap of $185.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.12.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 70.93%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $675.33.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

