Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Sells 406 Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH decreased its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANGL. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 773,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,492,000 after buying an additional 139,316 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 5,352 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 354,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,675,000 after buying an additional 71,709 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1,263.7% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 422,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,914,000 after purchasing an additional 391,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 669,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,083,000 after purchasing an additional 156,837 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,335,395. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $26.16 and a 52-week high of $33.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.23.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.