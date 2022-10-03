Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Sells 655 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH cut its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 80.0% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of SCHD traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $67.77. 25,899 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,220,266. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.14 and its 200 day moving average is $74.92. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $66.15 and a 1-year high of $82.47.

