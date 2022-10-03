Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Trims Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH decreased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 22 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMG. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 433.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 16 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 3,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,724.50, for a total transaction of $5,356,297.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,911,751.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,526.90, for a total transaction of $5,038,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,812,934.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 3,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,724.50, for a total transaction of $5,356,297.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,911,751.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,825 shares of company stock worth $15,603,167. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CMG traded down $11.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1,491.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,336. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,619.27 and a 200-day moving average of $1,478.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.26, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,196.28 and a 12-month high of $1,895.99.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.03 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 35.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.46 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 32.5 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CMG shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $1,760.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,000.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,818.85.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

