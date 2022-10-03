Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 521,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,064 shares during the quarter. Graniteshares Gold Trust makes up 1.2% of Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust were worth $9,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAR. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 158.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 341.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. acquired a new position in Graniteshares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $147,000.

Graniteshares Gold Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

Graniteshares Gold Trust stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.59. 9,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 808,825. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.07 and a fifty-two week high of $20.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.94.

