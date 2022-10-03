Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 461.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 490,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 402,916 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $20,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Briggs Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 91.8% during the second quarter. Briggs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 22,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 10,754 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 33.0% during the second quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 7,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 174.6% during the second quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 75,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 47,841 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 19.6% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,789,000 after purchasing an additional 18,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 95,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

VWO stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.83. 199,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,602,586. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $36.21 and a 12 month high of $52.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.24.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

