Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Buys 1,898 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $2,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 2nd quarter valued at about $250,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 10,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 25,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 142,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,873,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 2,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EXPD. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.38.

Expeditors International of Washington stock traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $89.48. The stock had a trading volume of 8,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,072. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.91. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.08 and a 12-month high of $137.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.50.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.18. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 42.95%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

