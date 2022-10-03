Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Buys 525,248 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 8,258.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 531,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 525,248 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 9.0% of Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $70,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 15.0% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 159,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,022,000 after acquiring an additional 20,777 shares during the period. Libra Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $368,000. Round Rock Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 10,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 20.1% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSEARCA VTV traded up $2.01 on Monday, hitting $125.49. 34,080 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,307,285. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $123.27 and a 12 month high of $151.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.93 and a 200-day moving average of $138.85.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

