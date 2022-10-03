Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,457 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF were worth $2,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $260,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $325,000. Principle Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $534,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,111,000.

iShares International Dividend Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

BATS IGRO traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.64. The company had a trading volume of 51,230 shares. iShares International Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.17 and a fifty-two week high of $62.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.05 and its 200 day moving average is $59.15.

