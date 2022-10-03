Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 828 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IBB. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 121.1% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 60.42% of the company’s stock.

IBB stock traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $118.95. 17,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,462,766. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $124.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.12. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $104.29 and a one year high of $164.83.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

