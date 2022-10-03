Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $1.49 Million Position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC owned 0.20% of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 69.3% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 263.9% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of PID stock traded up $0.24 on Monday, hitting $15.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 436 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,907. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.22 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.22 and its 200-day moving average is $17.98.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.169 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%.

