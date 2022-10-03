Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $2.45 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,927 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $2,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $338,853,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,749,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,016,000 after buying an additional 15,982 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,279,000. Brightworth boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Brightworth now owns 2,842,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,285,000 after buying an additional 65,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,338,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,361,000 after buying an additional 91,080 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ IXUS traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.67. The company had a trading volume of 21,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,408,366. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $50.47 and a 1-year high of $74.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.74 and its 200-day moving average is $59.70.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.