Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $842,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 101.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,982 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,856,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,432,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 697.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 88,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,498,000 after purchasing an additional 77,115 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $691,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $251,000.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

VT traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $80.22. 27,721 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,077,368. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.99. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $78.87 and a one year high of $109.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.