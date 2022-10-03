Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Increases Stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,064 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 146.6% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS IBMM traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.51. 339,945 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.89.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.