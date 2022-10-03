Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 8,258.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 531,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 525,248 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 9.0% of Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $70,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lpwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 21,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Culbertson A N & Co Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 23,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of VTV traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $125.49. 34,080 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,307,285. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.85. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $123.27 and a 52 week high of $151.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

