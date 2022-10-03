Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €98.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Brenntag (FRA:BNR – Get Rating) received a €98.00 ($100.00) price target from investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 57.10% from the stock’s previous close.

BNR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €88.00 ($89.80) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Warburg Research set a €86.00 ($87.76) price target on Brenntag in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Baader Bank set a €102.00 ($104.08) price objective on Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. UBS Group set a €82.00 ($83.67) target price on Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($102.04) price target on Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th.

Brenntag Trading Up 2.2 %

Brenntag stock traded up €1.34 ($1.37) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €62.38 ($63.65). 427,437 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €66.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is €68.57. Brenntag has a 1 year low of €43.06 ($43.94) and a 1 year high of €56.25 ($57.40).

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

