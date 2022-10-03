Briggs Advisory Group Inc. Has $10.45 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Briggs Advisory Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWMGet Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 7.6% of Briggs Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Briggs Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $10,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $167.45 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.78 and a 1-year high of $244.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $184.68 and a 200-day moving average of $185.07.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

