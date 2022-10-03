Briggs Advisory Group Inc. Invests $336,000 in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Briggs Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 39,000.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $58,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $72,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 255.7% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $100,000.

iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of IVLU stock opened at $19.75 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $19.58 and a 1-year high of $27.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.20.

