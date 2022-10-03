Briggs Advisory Group Inc. Sells 7,048 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Briggs Advisory Group Inc. lessened its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 63,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,048 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Briggs Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Briggs Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAC. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1,707.4% during the first quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000.

Shares of DFAC stock opened at $22.24 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.77 and a 200-day moving average of $25.14. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $22.22 and a 12-month high of $29.33.

