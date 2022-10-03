Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.04

Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.04 and last traded at $1.10, with a volume of 7246 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BHG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen reduced their target price on Bright Health Group to $2.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Bright Health Group from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.61.

Get Bright Health Group alerts:

Bright Health Group Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bright Health Group

Bright Health Group ( NYSE:BHG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.07). Bright Health Group had a negative net margin of 29.07% and a negative return on equity of 117.73%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Bright Health Group, Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BHG. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Bright Health Group by 343.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,799,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,773,000 after acquiring an additional 9,137,615 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bright Health Group by 888.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,149,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,729,000 after acquiring an additional 7,325,251 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Bright Health Group by 268.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,316,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416,868 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bright Health Group during the first quarter worth about $3,001,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Bright Health Group by 366.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,775,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395,574 shares during the last quarter. 70.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bright Health Group

(Get Rating)

Bright Health Group, Inc, a healthcare company, provides health insurance policies in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The NeueHealth segment delivers virtual and in-person clinical care services to patients under contracts through its owned and affiliated primary care clinics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.