Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Short Interest Update

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 780,000 shares, a growth of 17.9% from the August 31st total of 661,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 128,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Brightcove in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.33.

Insider Activity

In other Brightcove news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.98 per share, for a total transaction of $89,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,844,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,972,830.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have acquired 195,392 shares of company stock worth $1,276,540 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Brightcove

Brightcove Stock Up 2.4 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Brightcove by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 328,919 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brightcove during the 4th quarter worth about $285,000. PDT Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Brightcove by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 37,538 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 4,813 shares during the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brightcove during the 4th quarter worth about $7,947,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Brightcove by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 707,210 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,228,000 after acquiring an additional 65,645 shares during the period. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BCOV traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,188. Brightcove has a 1-year low of $5.84 and a 1-year high of $12.46. The stock has a market cap of $270.24 million, a PE ratio of -106.83 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.83.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. Brightcove had a positive return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brightcove will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brightcove Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology.

Featured Articles

