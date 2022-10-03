Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Short Interest Update

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOVGet Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 780,000 shares, a growth of 17.9% from the August 31st total of 661,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 128,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Brightcove in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.33.

Insider Activity

In other Brightcove news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.98 per share, for a total transaction of $89,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,844,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,972,830.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have acquired 195,392 shares of company stock worth $1,276,540 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Brightcove

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Brightcove by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 328,919 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brightcove during the 4th quarter worth about $285,000. PDT Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Brightcove by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 37,538 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 4,813 shares during the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brightcove during the 4th quarter worth about $7,947,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Brightcove by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 707,210 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,228,000 after acquiring an additional 65,645 shares during the period. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brightcove Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of BCOV traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,188. Brightcove has a 1-year low of $5.84 and a 1-year high of $12.46. The stock has a market cap of $270.24 million, a PE ratio of -106.83 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.83.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOVGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. Brightcove had a positive return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brightcove will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brightcove Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology.

Featured Articles

