BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) Hits New 12-Month Low at $6.14

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.14 and last traded at $6.14, with a volume of 2172 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of BrightSpire Capital from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th.

BrightSpire Capital Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $824.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.44.

BrightSpire Capital Increases Dividend

BrightSpire Capital ( NYSE:BRSP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. BrightSpire Capital had a net margin of 50.38% and a return on equity of 8.06%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Analysts expect that BrightSpire Capital, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from BrightSpire Capital’s previous dividend of $0.14. This represents a yield of 9.96%. BrightSpire Capital’s payout ratio is 142.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BrightSpire Capital

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BRSP. Avenir Corp lifted its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 170,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $826,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $494,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 1,714.3% during the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 45,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 42,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. 36.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BrightSpire Capital Company Profile

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

