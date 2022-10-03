Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) is Grimes & Company Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 290,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises about 1.1% of Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $22,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth about $1,672,455,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,413,962,000. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 22,370,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,633,708,000 after buying an additional 255,920 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,372,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $958,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,772,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,005,908,000 after acquiring an additional 963,894 shares during the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE BMY traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $71.26. 138,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,052,926. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.44. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $53.22 and a fifty-two week high of $80.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.17. The stock has a market cap of $152.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 49.31%. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 71.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BMY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $1,768,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,476 shares in the company, valued at $3,571,177. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $1,768,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,571,177. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $3,592,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,999,311.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 233,951 shares of company stock valued at $16,654,206. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Recommended Stories

