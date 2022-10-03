Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) Short Interest Update

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,380,000 shares, a decrease of 10.4% from the August 31st total of 4,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 863,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadmark Realty Capital

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aspireon Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aspireon Wealth Advisors now owns 352,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 71,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 42,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 45.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BRMK. Piper Sandler cut Broadmark Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Broadmark Realty Capital from $12.50 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Broadmark Realty Capital Stock Performance

Broadmark Realty Capital stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.11. 1,183,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,117,213. Broadmark Realty Capital has a twelve month low of $5.05 and a twelve month high of $10.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.23. The firm has a market cap of $678.97 million, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.90.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). Broadmark Realty Capital had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 64.74%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadmark Realty Capital will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Broadmark Realty Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.44%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 142.37%.

About Broadmark Realty Capital

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It engages in underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term trust loans to fund the construction and development, or investment in residential or commercial properties. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

Featured Stories

