Brokerages Set CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) PT at C$4.28

Shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$4.28.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CEU shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of CES Energy Solutions from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.
CES Energy Solutions Trading Down 0.5 %
TSE:CEU opened at C$2.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.50 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.50. CES Energy Solutions has a 12 month low of C$1.72 and a 12 month high of C$3.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.89. The stock has a market cap of C$558.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07.
CES Energy Solutions Company Profile
CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.
