Brokerages Set CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) PT at C$4.28

Shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$4.28.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CEU shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of CES Energy Solutions from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Get CES Energy Solutions alerts:

CES Energy Solutions Trading Down 0.5 %

TSE:CEU opened at C$2.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.50 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.50. CES Energy Solutions has a 12 month low of C$1.72 and a 12 month high of C$3.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.89. The stock has a market cap of C$558.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07.

CES Energy Solutions Dividend Announcement

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.016 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. CES Energy Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 23.70%.

(Get Rating)

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.