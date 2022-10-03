Brokerages Set Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Target Price at $52.63

Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.63.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PBA shares. Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pembina Pipeline

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tobam bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance

NYSE PBA opened at $30.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.24. Pembina Pipeline has a 12-month low of $28.89 and a 12-month high of $42.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.09.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.166 dividend. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.55%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

See Also

