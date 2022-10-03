Brokerages Set Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (TSE:RBA) Target Price at C$68.00

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (TSE:RBA – Get Rating) (NYSE:RBA) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$68.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RBA shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from C$67.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. National Bankshares lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a “sell” rating and set a C$56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Price Performance

RBA opened at C$86.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$89.68 and its 200 day moving average price is C$81.29. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 12-month low of C$62.02 and a 12-month high of C$94.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.12. The firm has a market cap of C$9.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Increases Dividend

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers ( TSE:RBA Get Rating ) (NYSE:RBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$618.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$569.74 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were issued a $0.345 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is an increase from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.93%.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

