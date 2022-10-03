Brokerages Set Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Target Price at $171.67

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $171.67.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SRE shares. Bank of America upgraded Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Sempra from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sempra from $169.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th.
Sempra Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $149.94 on Monday. Sempra has a twelve month low of $119.56 and a twelve month high of $176.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.13 billion, a PE ratio of 42.00, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.67.
Sempra Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a $1.145 dividend. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. Sempra’s payout ratio is currently 128.29%.
Institutional Trading of Sempra
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRE. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Sempra by 260.0% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sempra in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sempra in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sempra in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 85.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Sempra Company Profile
Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.
