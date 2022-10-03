Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Short Interest Up 14.9% in September

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,090,000 shares, a growth of 14.9% from the August 31st total of 8,780,000 shares. Currently, 5.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookdale Senior Living

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKD. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the second quarter worth $46,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 12,683.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 7,864 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 23.0% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the second quarter worth $63,000. 99.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookdale Senior Living Price Performance

Brookdale Senior Living stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.27. 1,838,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,566,668. The company has a market cap of $797.59 million, a P/E ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.89. Brookdale Senior Living has a twelve month low of $4.02 and a twelve month high of $7.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Brookdale Senior Living ( NYSE:BKD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $689.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.40 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 48.97% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BKD has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

