BunnyPark (BP) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1.22 Million

BunnyPark (BP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. BunnyPark has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and $166,952.00 worth of BunnyPark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BunnyPark coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0131 or 0.00000067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BunnyPark has traded 21.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004627 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000204 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00045095 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000575 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $316.41 or 0.01619053 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00030107 BTC.

BunnyPark Profile

BP is a coin. Its launch date was March 28th, 2021. BunnyPark’s total supply is 93,466,578 coins. BunnyPark’s official website is www.bunnypark.com. BunnyPark’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BunnyPark

According to CryptoCompare, “BunnyPark is a DeFi + NFT project deployed on Binance Smart Chain. The program focuses on NFT SaaSization and product standardization to allow more variety of NFT gameplay, product rules and application value to be output in a series of standard smart contracts.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BunnyPark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BunnyPark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BunnyPark using one of the exchanges listed above.

