Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $13.81

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.81 and last traded at $13.81, with a volume of 371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.00.
Buzzi Unicem Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.03 and a 200 day moving average of $17.62.
About Buzzi Unicem
Buzzi Unicem S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It also offers special binders, safety sheets, and clinkers, as well as construction hydraulic binders for making plasters and masonry works on site. The company has operations in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Russia, Mexico, and Brazil.
