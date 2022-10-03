C5 Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CXAC) Short Interest Update

C5 Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CXAC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the August 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On C5 Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of C5 Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in C5 Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $161,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in C5 Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $704,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in C5 Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $991,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in C5 Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $1,447,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

C5 Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of CXAC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.04. 400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,591. C5 Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.87 and a 1-year high of $10.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.01 and a 200-day moving average of $9.97.

C5 Acquisition Company Profile

C5 Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, consolidation, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. C5 Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

