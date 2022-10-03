Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Short Interest Down 7.3% in September

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 322,100 shares, a decrease of 7.3% from the August 31st total of 347,500 shares. Approximately 6.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.8 days.

Insider Transactions at Cable One

In other Cable One news, SVP Eric Michael Lardy sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,346.64, for a total transaction of $713,719.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,015 shares in the company, valued at $2,713,479.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cable One news, Director Brad D. Brian bought 50 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $951.11 per share, for a total transaction of $47,555.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,555.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Eric Michael Lardy sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,346.64, for a total transaction of $713,719.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,713,479.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,100 shares of company stock worth $1,245,051 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cable One

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Cable One in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cable One in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Tobam boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 105.3% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 39 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cable One during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cable One Stock Up 2.9 %

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CABO. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Cable One to $1,550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cable One from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Cable One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $1,700.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Cable One from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Cable One from $1,896.00 to $1,725.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,645.83.

Cable One stock traded up $24.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $877.67. The stock had a trading volume of 78,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,376. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,184.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,269.14. Cable One has a 12 month low of $847.03 and a 12 month high of $1,875.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $12.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $13.41 by ($1.28). Cable One had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 20.82%. The firm had revenue of $429.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.46 million. Research analysts predict that Cable One will post 63.52 EPS for the current year.

Cable One Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $2.85 per share. This is a positive change from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $11.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Cable One’s payout ratio is presently 20.06%.

About Cable One

(Get Rating)

Cable One, Inc engages in the provision of data, video, and voice services to residential and business customers. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight.

