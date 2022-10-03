Cabral Gold (CVE:CBR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.21

Cabral Gold Inc. (CVE:CBR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.22, with a volume of 234068 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Cabral Gold Stock Down 14.0 %

The stock has a market cap of C$32.62 million and a PE ratio of -2.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.32 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.68.

About Cabral Gold

(Get Rating)

Cabral Gold Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the identification, exploration, and development of mineral properties with a primary focus on gold properties located in Brazil. It principally holds 100% interests in the Cuiú Cuiú gold project covering an area of 41,576.08 hectares located in the Tapajos Region within the state of Para in northern Brazil.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cabral Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabral Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.