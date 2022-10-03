Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,280,000 shares, a growth of 23.3% from the August 31st total of 54,580,000 shares. Approximately 6.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 22.5 days.

Canadian Natural Resources Trading Down 0.3 %

Canadian Natural Resources stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.57. 2,080,986 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,643,541. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.85. Canadian Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $36.37 and a fifty-two week high of $70.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.28 and its 200-day moving average is $57.59.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.47. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 25.39% and a return on equity of 31.63%. The company had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. On average, analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.5822 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 30.05%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,908,269 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $80,625,000 after acquiring an additional 584,098 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 297,673 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,577,000 after acquiring an additional 21,205 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,513,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,326 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 100,312 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after acquiring an additional 32,369 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CNQ shares. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Friday. TD Securities raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.93.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

