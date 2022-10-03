Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) Shares Gap Down to $20.66

Shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.66, but opened at $20.00. Cannae shares last traded at $19.81, with a volume of 593 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNNE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Cannae from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Cannae from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Cannae Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 0.76.

Insider Activity at Cannae

Cannae ( NYSE:CNNE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.86). Cannae had a negative return on equity of 17.80% and a negative net margin of 104.42%. The business had revenue of $174.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.50 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -6.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 7,871,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $108,707,969.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,406,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,411,776.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cannae

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cannae by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,196,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,140,000 after purchasing an additional 51,983 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Cannae by 7.7% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,904,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,526,000 after purchasing an additional 492,342 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cannae by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,810,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,903,000 after purchasing an additional 84,346 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cannae by 1.7% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,751,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,500,000 after purchasing an additional 115,820 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cannae by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,826,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,689,000 after buying an additional 101,368 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

About Cannae

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

