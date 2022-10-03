Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Price Target Raised to $37.00

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler to $37.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

NASDAQ CCBG opened at $31.11 on Thursday. Capital City Bank Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.43 and a fifty-two week high of $33.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $527.59 million, a P/E ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.66.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $53.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.20 million. Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 9.11%. On average, analysts anticipate that Capital City Bank Group will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were given a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Capital City Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.17%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 31.3% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its position in Capital City Bank Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 63,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Capital City Bank Group by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new stake in Capital City Bank Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,902,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares during the period. 44.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

