Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys 36,727 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,727 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $7,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DGRO. Tsfg LLC raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 88.9% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 767.6% during the second quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $44.47 on Monday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $44.39 and a 52-week high of $56.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.09.

