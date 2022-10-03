Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 127,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,690 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOVT. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $38,000.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS:GOVT opened at $22.76 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.96.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.