Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Grows Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 96,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,012 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 0.7% of Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Madison Wealth Partners Inc lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 99,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 8,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 67,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,058,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $57.85 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.34. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $57.62 and a 12-month high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.