Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $1.50 Million Stock Position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.08% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FMB. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 18,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 4,352 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,077,000. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 39,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 29,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 14,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock opened at $48.72 on Monday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $48.64 and a 52 week high of $57.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.68 and a 200-day moving average of $51.21.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

