Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $4.22 Million Holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 187,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,985 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC owned 0.39% of iShares Latin America 40 ETF worth $4,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ILF. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the first quarter worth $99,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 1,141.0% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,564 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF stock opened at $23.72 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.58. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.75 and a fifty-two week high of $31.24.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

