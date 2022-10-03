Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 384,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $19,373,000. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 makes up about 2.3% of Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC owned about 1.95% of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SDS. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the second quarter worth $201,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the second quarter worth $206,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the first quarter valued at about $159,000.

Shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 stock opened at $53.39 on Monday. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 has a 12-month low of $34.55 and a 12-month high of $54.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.44.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

