Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,777 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $3,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 24,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Main Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 32,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.9% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $41.99 on Monday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $41.96 and a twelve month high of $57.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.84.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

