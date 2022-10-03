Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,050 Shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:NJUL)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:NJUL – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 168,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,248,000 after acquiring an additional 56,940 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 68,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 7,089 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 18,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July during the 1st quarter worth about $574,000. Finally, S.C. Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July during the 2nd quarter worth about $342,000.

Get Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF - July alerts:

Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

Shares of NJUL opened at $42.03 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.68. Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July has a 52-week low of $41.45 and a 52-week high of $48.33.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:NJUL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.