Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,890 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 50.0% during the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 69.5% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 60.5% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KMB. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.00.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of KMB stock opened at $112.54 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.10. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $112.38 and a 52 week high of $145.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37. The company has a market cap of $38.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.38.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 249.60%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.71%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

