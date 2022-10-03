CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) Stock Price Down 4.7%

CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.73 and last traded at $6.76. 119 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 397,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.09.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts recently commented on CMAX shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on CareMax to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of CareMax in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of CareMax from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.
CareMax Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.13 and a 200 day moving average of $6.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 6.06 and a quick ratio of 6.03.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CareMax
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of CareMax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Triatomic Management LP raised its stake in shares of CareMax by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Triatomic Management LP now owns 904,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,760,000 after buying an additional 28,507 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CareMax in the first quarter valued at $228,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in CareMax during the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in CareMax during the second quarter worth about $411,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.96% of the company’s stock.
About CareMax
CareMax, Inc provides medical services through physicians and health care professionals. It offers a suite of health care and social services to its patients, including primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, pharmacy, and transportation. The company also provides CareOptimize, a proprietary software and services platform that provides data, analytics, and rules-based decision tools/workflows for physicians in the United States.
Further Reading
