CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) Stock Price Down 4.7%

CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.73 and last traded at $6.76. 119 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 397,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on CMAX shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on CareMax to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of CareMax in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of CareMax from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

CareMax Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.13 and a 200 day moving average of $6.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 6.06 and a quick ratio of 6.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CareMax

CareMax ( NASDAQ:CMAX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). CareMax had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $172.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.11 million. As a group, research analysts expect that CareMax, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of CareMax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Triatomic Management LP raised its stake in shares of CareMax by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Triatomic Management LP now owns 904,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,760,000 after buying an additional 28,507 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CareMax in the first quarter valued at $228,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in CareMax during the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in CareMax during the second quarter worth about $411,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

About CareMax

CareMax, Inc provides medical services through physicians and health care professionals. It offers a suite of health care and social services to its patients, including primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, pharmacy, and transportation. The company also provides CareOptimize, a proprietary software and services platform that provides data, analytics, and rules-based decision tools/workflows for physicians in the United States.

Further Reading

