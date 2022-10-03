Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) Shares Bought by GraniteShares Advisors LLC

GraniteShares Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 56,351 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Carlyle Secured Lending worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new stake in Carlyle Secured Lending during the 1st quarter worth about $174,000. Regatta Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Carlyle Secured Lending during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Carlyle Secured Lending during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Carlyle Secured Lending during the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Carlyle Secured Lending from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Carlyle Secured Lending from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Carlyle Secured Lending Trading Up 1.4 %

CGBD traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,172. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $601.51 million, a P/E ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.86. Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.43 and a 52-week high of $14.96.

Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Carlyle Secured Lending had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 65.03%. The company had revenue of $35.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.90 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Carlyle Secured Lending Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.79%. This is a boost from Carlyle Secured Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Carlyle Secured Lending’s payout ratio is presently 68.69%.

Insider Transactions at Carlyle Secured Lending

In related news, CFO Thomas M. Hennigan purchased 2,975 shares of Carlyle Secured Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.30 per share, with a total value of $42,542.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,146.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Carlyle Secured Lending Profile

TCG BDC, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

