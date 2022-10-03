Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 10,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 62,974 shares.The stock last traded at $9.95 and had previously closed at $9.96.

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTAQ. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 247.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,991,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,030 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,559,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,295,000 after buying an additional 122,730 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,407,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,869,000 after buying an additional 33,951 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 876,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,610,000 after acquiring an additional 51,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. lifted its position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 1.6% during the second quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 297,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 4,805 shares during the last quarter. 69.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on searching for a potential business combination target in the technology industry.

