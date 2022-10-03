Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $19.34

Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.34 and last traded at $20.51, with a volume of 38537 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CVNA shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Carvana from $85.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James raised shares of Carvana from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Carvana from $220.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Carvana to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Carvana from $142.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carvana currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.25.

Get Carvana alerts:

Carvana Stock Up 2.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.81) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 115.22%. Carvana’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in Carvana by 157.2% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Carvana during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Carvana by 54.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period.

About Carvana

(Get Rating)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.